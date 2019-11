A jury of six men and six women has been chosen to decide the guilt or innocence of a Paris man charged with multiple counts of sexually abusing a child. Testimony in the case against 49-year-old Dennis Martin Beyer, Jr., is underway in the Sixth District Court with Judge Wes Tidwell presiding. Assistant District Attorney Kelsey Doty will prosecute the case and Paris attorney Nick Stallings was appointed to represent Beyer.