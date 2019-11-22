At The Movies For Friday November 22

“Frozen II” [PG] Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa’s powers in order to save their kingdom. Stars: Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff

“A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood” [PG] Based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. Stars: Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, Chris Cooper, Susan Kelechi Watson

“21 Bridges” [R

An embattled NYPD detective is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy. Stars: Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller, J.K. Simmons, Stephan James

“Dark Waters” [PG-13] A corporate defense attorney takes on an environmental lawsuit against a chemical company that exposes a lengthy history of pollution. Stars: Anne Hathaway, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Robbins, William Jackson Harper