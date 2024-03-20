Hess Gravely Sales Event Header
Justiss Elementary School Talent Showcase

Pictured above left to right: Front Row: Michael Metcalf, Luke Metcalf, Heaven Nicar, Giselle Salvador, Tylan Colbert, Kasen Hill, Jamir Smith, Helen Cardenas, Jakavien Minter, Romello Hicks, Kyalie Hicks, Becklynd High, and Bristynn High. Back Row: N’diya Gordan, Khloie Fulbright, Rilyn Russell, Brayley Hume,Tajh Lee, Abigail Vasquez, Rayne Roberts, Jordyn Council, Amyrica Washington, Ce’niyah Finch, Aydan Whitener, A’mir Epperson, and Zaila Bridges.

The Talent Showcase at Justiss Elementary was a vibrant display of the diverse talents possessed by the students this year. From soulful singing performances to captivating dance routines and impressive displays of musical prowess, the event was a true celebration of creativity and skill. Let’s take a closer look at the lineup of talented performers and their remarkable contributions to the showcase:

-Rayne Roberts singing “Got Your Name On It”
-Ce’niyah Finch & Amyrica Washington dancing to “Peanut Butter Jelly Time”.
-Zaila Bridges singing “Put Your Records On”
-A’mir Epperson dancing to “Billie Jean”
-Aydan Whitener singing “Mr. Telephone Man”
-Bristynn and Becklynd High dancing to “Coco Melon Remix”
-Brayley Hume singing “Lost Boy”
-Tajh Lee dancing to “Bad Hair Day”
-Abigail Vasquez singing and dancing to “Watch Me Work”.
-Rilyn Russell and N’diya Gordon dancing to “Crank That”
-Helen Cardenas singing “Esta Es Pa Mi Viejo”
-Jamir Smith, Kasen Hill, & Tylan Colbert (our backstreet boys) dancing and singing to “I Want It That Way”
-Giselle Salvador singing “Holy Forever”
-The “Dancing Wildcats”- Luke Metcalf, Michael Metcalf, Jakavien Minter, Kyalie Hicks, Romello
-Hicks, and Heaven Nicar dancing to a music mashup.
-Khloie Fulbright singing “Stand-up”
-Jordyn Council singing “If I Aint Got You”

The Talent Showcase at Justiss Elementary was a testament to the creativity and passion of the students, highlighting the incredible array of talents that make up the school community.

