Justiss Elementary School Talent Showcase

The Talent Showcase at Justiss Elementary was a vibrant display of the diverse talents possessed by the students this year. From soulful singing performances to captivating dance routines and impressive displays of musical prowess, the event was a true celebration of creativity and skill. Let’s take a closer look at the lineup of talented performers and their remarkable contributions to the showcase:

-Rayne Roberts singing “Got Your Name On It”

-Ce’niyah Finch & Amyrica Washington dancing to “Peanut Butter Jelly Time”.

-Zaila Bridges singing “Put Your Records On”

-A’mir Epperson dancing to “Billie Jean”

-Aydan Whitener singing “Mr. Telephone Man”

-Bristynn and Becklynd High dancing to “Coco Melon Remix”

-Brayley Hume singing “Lost Boy”

-Tajh Lee dancing to “Bad Hair Day”

-Abigail Vasquez singing and dancing to “Watch Me Work”.

-Rilyn Russell and N’diya Gordon dancing to “Crank That”

-Helen Cardenas singing “Esta Es Pa Mi Viejo”

-Jamir Smith, Kasen Hill, & Tylan Colbert (our backstreet boys) dancing and singing to “I Want It That Way”

-Giselle Salvador singing “Holy Forever”

-The “Dancing Wildcats”- Luke Metcalf, Michael Metcalf, Jakavien Minter, Kyalie Hicks, Romello

-Hicks, and Heaven Nicar dancing to a music mashup.

-Khloie Fulbright singing “Stand-up”

-Jordyn Council singing “If I Aint Got You”

The Talent Showcase at Justiss Elementary was a testament to the creativity and passion of the students, highlighting the incredible array of talents that make up the school community.