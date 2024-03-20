Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Hess Gravely Sales Event Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Sandlin Header 2022
Hess Lawn Mower Header

Paris Police Report For Wednesday, March 20

Bradlyn Kyle Thompson

Tuesday, officers arrested Bradlyn Kyle Thompson, 33, after stopping him for an outstanding warrant out of Delta County. Officers were watching for him after a tip that he was in the Paris area. They stopped and arrested him on the warrant, and an inventory of Thompson’s vehicle revealed Methamphetamine and a pipe for smoking narcotics located in the sun visor. Thompson was subsequently charged with a narcotics violation as well.

Officers responded to the 600 block of W Sherman about a burglary in progress. A witness advised that she observed six juveniles kick open the door to a residence and enter. Officers responded but could not locate any suspects. They notified the property owner, and he could not find any missing property. The case is under investigation.

Officers made nine traffic stops, arrested two adults, and answered 91 calls on Tuesday, March 19.

Captain John T. Bull

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved