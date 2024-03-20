Paris Police Report For Wednesday, March 20

Bradlyn Kyle Thompson

Tuesday, officers arrested Bradlyn Kyle Thompson, 33, after stopping him for an outstanding warrant out of Delta County. Officers were watching for him after a tip that he was in the Paris area. They stopped and arrested him on the warrant, and an inventory of Thompson’s vehicle revealed Methamphetamine and a pipe for smoking narcotics located in the sun visor. Thompson was subsequently charged with a narcotics violation as well.

Officers responded to the 600 block of W Sherman about a burglary in progress. A witness advised that she observed six juveniles kick open the door to a residence and enter. Officers responded but could not locate any suspects. They notified the property owner, and he could not find any missing property. The case is under investigation.

Officers made nine traffic stops, arrested two adults, and answered 91 calls on Tuesday, March 19.

Captain John T. Bull