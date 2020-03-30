Lamar County County Courthouse Update

In an effort to protect employees against COVID-19, entrance to the Lamar County Courthouse is now restricted to the North Entrance. There will be a deputy posted at the entrance to assist visitors in communicating with county offices. The action was taken after several employees complained about people in the courthouse for no apparent reason. People are urged to call the courthouse before coming to see employees.

Lamar County Commissioners have voted to update the current Declaration concerning the Coronavirus pandemic. The declaration made several recommendations about social distancing. The next step could be a “ stay at home order”.