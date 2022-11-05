LAMAR COUNTY DECLARATION OF DISASTER

Whereas, the County of Lamar on the 4th of November, 2022 has suffered widespread or severe damage, injury or loss of life or property (or there is imminent threat of same) resulting from:

A confirmed tornado was spotted on the ground west of Paris. At least two dozen people were injured across Lamar County as strong winds and tornadoes uprooted trees, destroyed homes and buildings, and damaged vehicles.

Continuous rain and storms have caused significant damage to roadways and transportation routes beyond local resources‘ ability to repair and re–open in an effective manner to maintain the safety of Lamar County Citizens and travelers through our jurisdiction. The National Weather Service should survey the damage; and

Whereas, the County Judge of Lamar County has determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to alleviate the suffering of people and to protect or rehabilitate property.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT PROCLAIMED BY THE COUNTY JUDGE OF LAMAR COUNTY:

That a local state of disaster is hereby declared for Lamar County pursuant to 418.108(a) of the Texas Government Code.

Pursuant to 418.108(b) of the Texas Government Code, the state of disaster shall continue for a period of not more than seven days from the date of this declaration unless continued or renewed by the Commissioners Court of Lamar County.

Pursuant to 418.108(c) of the Texas Government Code, this declaration of a local state of disaster shall be given prompt and general publicity and shall be filed promptly with the County Clerk;

Pursuant to 418.108(d) of the Texas Government Code, this declaration of a local state of disaster activates the Lamar County Inter–Jurisdictional Emergency Management Operations Plan.

That this proclamation shall take effect immediately from and after its issuance.

ORDERED this 4th day of November, 2022.

COUNTY JUDGE Brandon Bell