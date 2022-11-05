Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Lamar County Declaration of Disaster

Lamar County Courthouse

LAMAR COUNTY DECLARATION OF DISASTER 

 

Whereas, the County of Lamar on the 4th of November, 2022 has suffered widespread or severe damage, injury or loss of life or property (or there is imminent threat of same) resulting from

A confirmed tornado was spotted on the ground west of Paris. At least two dozen people were injured across Lamar County as strong winds and tornadoes uprooted trees, destroyed homes and buildings, and damaged vehicles

Continuous rain and storms have caused significant damage to roadways and transportation routes beyond local resourcesability to repair and reopen in an effective manner to maintain the safety of Lamar County Citizens and travelers through our jurisdiction. The National Weather Service should survey the damage; and 

Whereas, the County Judge of Lamar County has determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to alleviate the suffering of people and to protect or rehabilitate property

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT PROCLAIMED BY THE COUNTY JUDGE OF LAMAR COUNTY

That a local state of disaster is hereby declared for Lamar County pursuant to 418.108(a) of the Texas Government Code

Pursuant to 418.108(b) of the Texas Government Code, the state of disaster shall continue for a period of not more than seven days from the date of this declaration unless continued or renewed by the Commissioners Court of Lamar County

Pursuant to 418.108(c) of the Texas Government Code, this declaration of a local state of disaster shall be given prompt and general publicity and shall be filed promptly with the County Clerk

Pursuant to 418.108(d) of the Texas Government Code, this declaration of a local state of disaster activates the Lamar County InterJurisdictional Emergency Management Operations Plan

That this proclamation shall take effect immediately from and after its issuance

 

ORDERED this 4th day of November, 2022

 

COUNTY JUDGE Brandon Bell 

