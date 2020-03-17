Lamar County Schools Close Through March 27 to Help Slow Spread of Coronavirus

Districts implement at-home learning plans

To slow the spread of the coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in our community, Lamar County schools made a unified decision to close through March 27. Chisum, Detroit, North Lamar, Paris, Prairiland and Trinity Christian Academy are all committed to providing an outstanding education to our students and have set forth contingency plans to begin at-home learning while students are away from the classroom.

Each district will communicate their at-home learning plans via websites, social media outlets and local media. To continue to help students stay on track, at-home instructional packets will be distributed at all districts beginning Monday, March 23. All districts will continue to distribute meals. Parents and students may check their district’s websites for more information. Superintendents will meet weekly to monitor the ongoing situation.