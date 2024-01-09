Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Lamar County Sherriff’s Arrests

Lamar County Deputies arrested 20-year-old John Charles Jackson on five felony warrants for Being a Fugitive From Justice. They set bond on the first count at $100,000 but did not bond the other four counts. They released no further information on the case.

Bond is $200,000 in Lamar County for 42-year-old Christopher Brooks Bailey. He was arrested by Lamar County deputies for Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact, a repeat offender. They did not provide any other information.

Lamar County Deputies arrested 35-year-old Jonathan Wayne Atkinson for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and Failure to Identify as a Fugitive. His bond was $267,500. Because they also charged him with Violation of Parole, where they denied bond, he will remain in jail.

