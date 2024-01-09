Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
RRV Homeless Coalition Conducting Survey

The Red River Valley Homeless Coalition will conduct its annual “The Annual Point-In-Time Count” on Thursday, January 25. The coalition will oversee a sheltered and an unsheltered count, which means they’ll count people residing in the local shelter and canvass for those living on the street, in their car, or in another place not meant for habitation. Volunteers will be needed to assist with canvassing, and a one-hour training session will be on Thursday, January 18, at noon at Horizon House Transitional Shelter. To volunteer, email hrctexas.ed@gmail.com.

