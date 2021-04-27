" /> Last Day of Early Voting 04.27.21 – EastTexasRadio.com
Last Day of Early Voting 04.27.21

2 hours ago

Today is the last day of early voting in the May 1 Texas Municipal elections.  At stake are seats on city councils and school boards throughout the state. Some localities are having bond issue elections. The North Lamar ISD is holding a $55.1 million bond election. The election is actually 5 propositions : $43 million for academics, $1.8 million for transportation, $405,000 for technology,$2 million for athletics and $4.2 million for fine arts. The Prairiland ISD is holding a $7. 5 million bond election.

