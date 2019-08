A March 20 trial date has been set for the civil lawsuit filed by the family of a woman who died in the Bi-State-Jail in Texarkana. Twenty-year-old Morgan Angerbauer died of complications from diabetes. A nurse in the case previously pleaded guilty to misdemeanor criminal negligence in the case and lost her nursing license. The Bi-state jail is managed by La Salle Corrections, a private company.

