Legal Expert: As Businesses Reopen, Lawsuits Possible

Businesses that are re-opening after the coronavirus shutdown will need to worry about liability. experts are predicting a spike in lawsuits, stemming from people who go into public and get sick. Vincent Johnson, the interim dean at St. Mary’s School of Law, says this all comes down to negligence.

He says there is plenty of legal precedent when it comes to lawsuits and viruses, especially when it comes to sexually transmitted diseases. The same, he says, can be argued with the coronavirus if a business fails to do things like provide soap, allows large crowds or does not make employees wear masks.