LeTourneau University – Sports

LeTourneau Athletics Announces 2019 Athletics Hall of Fame Class.

LONGVIEW, Texas – The LeTourneau University Athletic Department is proud to announce four former student-athletes (Sara Vestfals – women’s soccer, women’s basketball & softball, Christin “Mickelboro” Haney – softball, Mark Blessing – wrestling, and Erica “Crim” Sudeck – women’s soccer) for selection for the 2019 class to the LeTourneau University Athletics Hall of Fame.

All four student-athletes will be formally inducted on Saturday, April 13 at 6:00 p.m. as part of Homecoming weekend 2019 and will join 35 athletes, coaches, and administrators as well as two teams that have been previously inducted.

Vestfals was a multi-sport athlete for the YellowJackets, excelling in every sport that she played. After spending one year at Ranger College, Vestfals came to LeTourneau to play women’s basketball and would also compete in women’s soccer and softball. Vestfals finished her women’s basketball playing career as the career-record holder in rebounds (1,085), number two in career blocks (97), number two in field goals made (481), and number three all-time in scoring (1,256 points) while being named a three-time American Southwest Conference All-East Division, a Second-Team D3hoops.com South Region selection in 2002-03, and 2002-03 ASC Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Serving as a goalie for the LETU women’s soccer team, Vestfals would finish her career number four all-time in career wins at LeTourneau (four), and number 10 all-time in saves (82) after playing just two seasons on the pitch.

One of the most decorated softball players in LeTourneau history, Haney helped lead LETU to their most wins in program history in 2011 (22), a record that still stands today while holding nine career records at LETU. Haney still holds the career record for batting average (.416), runs scored (108), hits (182), RBI’s (137), doubles (43) home runs (30) on-base percentage (.491) slugging percentage (.744) and walks (60) while also holding the single-season record for batting average (.491), slugging percentage (.887), doubles (16), hits (52), home runs (10), RBI’s (43), on-base percentage (.559) and total bases (94). A three-time All-ASC East Division First-Team selection, Haney would also be named National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-West Region three consecutive years (2010-2012) and an NFCA Second-Team All-American in 2010.

Blessing becomes the fourth LeTourneau University wrestler to be selected to the LETU Athletics Hall of Fame, joining Stan Watne (1972-76), Ross Beans (1973-78), and his former coach Roger Kieffer (1972-76). Blessing wrestled for the YellowJackets between 1981 and 1986 and was a two-time National Christian College Athletic Association National Champion (1982, 1984) while finishing second in 1985 and third in 1983. During his four-year career on the mat, Blessing would win his weight class in over 20 tournaments and won first place in the Texas Open Tournament three consecutive years after finishing his collegiate career (1987-89). The blessing would also serve as a player/coach during his final two years, helping keep the wrestling program alive and allow those in the program to finish their collegiate careers.

Crim rounds out the 2019 LETU Athletics Hall of Fame Class and will become the first women’s soccer player in the program’s 20-year history to make the hall of fame after a stellar four-year playing career that took place in the early years of the program. The 2006 American Southwest Conference Offensive Player of the Year, Crim would be a three-time ASC First-Team Selection (2004-06) and was a 2006 National Soccer Coaches Association of America Second-Team All-West Region selection. With Crim, LeTourneau would make the American Southwest Conference women’s soccer tournament for the first two times in school history and still holds the career record at LeTourneau for points (105), goals (44) shots attempted (274) and assists (17).

