LeTourneau University – Sports

LeTourneau Women’s Tennis Claims 6-3 Road Victory At Ozarks

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. – Looking to start the week off strong in the first of four scheduled matches, the LeTourneau University women’s tennis team earned a 6-3 road win over the University of the Ozarks at the Alexander-Boreham Tennis Center in Clarksville, Arkansas on Wednesday, April 9.

Earning their second American Southwest Conference win of the season, LETU improved to 7-8 overall with the victory and 2-1 in ASC East Division play while the Eagles fell to 6-7 overall and 1-1 in ASC play.

In doubles action, the YellowJackets would get out to two quick points with wins from Katharine Waldthausen and Maddison Brackenreg at number one doubles (8-1) and Terin Murray and Gracie Favela at number two doubles (8-2). Ozarks would claim the other doubles point at number three doubles as Lauren Rockwell and Samantha Trevino would be unable to pull out a victory in an 8-2 loss.

It would be the top of the singles lineup that would come through strong for LeTourneau as Waldthausen blanked her opponent at number one singles in a 6-0, 6-0 win while Favela won at number two singles 6-2, 6-0. Murray would clinch the match with a 6-1, 6-2 win at number three singles while Mimi Samdi won by scores of 6-2, 6-3 at number six singles. The other two singles matches would see the Eagles spoil things for the YellowJackets as Rockwell fell 6-3, 6-4 at number four singles and Trevino fell 6-1, 7-5 at number five singles.

What’s Next?

More conference action awaits LETU as the YellowJackets will travel to Pineville, Louisiana to take on Louisiana College at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 12. The match will serve as the final conference match of the season for LeTourneau.

LeTourneau Men’s Golf Takes Fifth At ASC Championship Preview Meet.

KERRVILLE, Texas – Previewing the site of this month’s American Southwest Conference Championships, the LeTourneau University men’s golf team would make a final-round push to take fifth place at the 12-team ASC Championship Preview Meet held at Comanche Trace Golf Club in Kerrville, Texas on Monday, April 8.

The one-day, 36-hole meet would see the YellowJackets bounce back from an opening-round 304 to post a final-round 297 and finish with a score of 601, just one shot back of Hardin-Simmons in fourth-place. Winning the meet would be Concordia University Texas after completing with a team total of one-over 577 after rounds of 289 and 288 while Southwestern University (583) and McMurry University (588) rounded out the top-three. Despite being a conference championship preview meet, Southwestern University, Texas Lutheran, and Schreiner University would also take part in the meet.

LETU’s top finisher of the tournament would be junior Cory Gillespie who would make a 13-spot improvement after an opening round 75 to shoot a two-under 70 on his final round to finish tied for fifth with a total of 145. Gillespie’s final series would feature four birdies including three on the back nine to go along with just two bogey’s to shoot the third lowest round of the tournament.

Shooting rounds of 75-74 to finish in a tie for 16th would be Wes Nolen after a total of 149 as the freshman would put up three birdies in his final round. Two shots back of Nolen would be Buster Byrnes with rounds of 76-75 to finish with a total of 151 in a tie for 23rd while Reed Fisher would end in a tie for 27th with rounds of 73-79 playing as an individualist.

The YellowJackets would also get 36-hole totals of 157 from Alex Koll (79-78), and Dalton Northcutt (78-79) as the two would finish in a four-way tie for 52nd on the 6,988 Yard, Par-72 course.

What’s Next?

Before turning their full attention towards the ASC Championships, LeTourneau will get one more tuneup at the Rhodes College Spring Collegiate Classic which will be hosted in Germantown, Tennessee beginning on Monday, April 16th. The 54-hole meet will be held at Windyke Country Club and will feature a mix of teams that LETU does not typically face in their regular-season schedule.

