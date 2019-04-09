TAMUC – Sports

Avery Boley earns LSC Hitter of the Week honors.·

RICHARDSON– Texas A&M University-Commerce catcher Avery Boley has been named the Lone Star Conference Hitter of the Week. The conference office on Tuesday announced the award. It is the first LSC Hitter of the Week award in Boley’s career. She is the third different Lion to be named Hitter of the Week this season.

Boley– a freshman from Fort Worth (Nolan Catholic)– delivered for the Lions nearly every time she came to the plate. She hit .714 on the week with a 1.143 slugging percentage, driving in three runs and scoring twice. She had three hits in game one against TWU, including a solo home run and an RBI single. She also had a hit in game two of the series. Boley then had an RBI and a single with a run scored in the final game of the series. During the Lions’ 11-game winning streak, Boley is hitting .478 with a .957 slugging percentage.

Boley and the No. 10 Lions have won 11 games in a row and currently sit in second place in the LSC with a 33-9 record and a 19-5 record in conference play. The Lions return to action on Friday as they face No. 23 Tarleton in a three-game series. The first game of the series will be played at 6 p.m. at the Tarleton Softball Complex in Stephenville.

2019 LONE STAR CONFERENCE SOFTBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Hitter of the Week

Feb. 5: Bri Sims, Texas A&M-Commerce

Feb. 13: Mykayla Stroud, Angelo State

Feb. 19: Courtney Barnhill, Angelo State

Feb. 26: Ruby Salzman, West Texas A&M

Mar. 5: Lauren Kelly, Texas A&M-Kingsville

Mar. 12: Georgia Capell, Tarleton

Mar. 19: Courtney Barnhill, Angelo State (2)

Mar. 26: Kimber Neal, Texas A&M-Commerce

Apr. 2: Claire Chernosky, Texas A&M-Kingsville

Apr. 9: Avery Boley, Texas A&M-Commerce

Pitcher of the Week

Feb. 5: Saidi Castillo, Texas A&M-Kingsville

Feb. 13: Emily Otto, Texas A&M-Commerce

Feb. 19: Emily Otto, Texas A&M-Commerce (2)

Feb. 26: Shayne Starkey, West Texas A&M

Mar. 5: Saidi Castillo, Texas A&M-Kingsville (2)

Mar. 12: Emily Otto, Texas A&M-Commerce (3)

Mar. 19: Bailey Turner, Texas Woman’s

Mar. 26: Saidi Castillo, Texas A&M-Kingsville (3)

Apr. 2: Breanna Smith, Texas A&M-Kingsville

Apr. 9: Jordan Withrow, Tarleton

Lions and Hartford roar back to take championships at UAFS Hardscrabble Invitational.

FORT SMITH, Ark. – For the second straight tournament, the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team executed a third-round comeback, as the Lions and Blake Hartford claimed the championships at the UAFS Hardscrabble Invitational.

The Lions made up a nine-stroke deficit and won over Arkansas-Fort Smith by three strokes, shooting 4-under par in Tuesday’s final round. The Lions completed the event at 852 (289-287-276, +12).

“Two consecutive wins for these guys is fantastic! With the weather clearing up they’ve had some time to practice which really shows,” said assistant coach Lauren Mason. “They did it last week, and they did it again this week coming back from behind to get the win. They were all on a mission today, and I could see it when I was out there coaching. Coach Wilfredo [Sanchez] and myself couldn’t be more proud of their fight. They kept plugging away even when they got tough breaks. The men’s team is getting hot at the right time heading into postseason, and I am excited to see what they will continue to do. We will work hard at practice this week and focus on strengthening our short game. A conference championship is definitely in our sight!”

Hartford (Spring – Klein Collins) made up seven spots on the individual leaderboard to claim his first championship of the season at even par 210. He shot a 3-under par 67 in Tuesday’s final round with five birdies. The effort gives Hartford his first top-five finish and third top 10 finish of the season.

Lucas McCubbin (Midland) earned all-tournament honors in fourth place at 212 (72-72-68, +2), shooting a 2-under par round on Tuesday with four birdies. The performance marks his third top-five finish and fourth top 10 placement of the year.

Zach Burch (Lubbock – Cooper) tied for 10th at 215 (72-70-73, +5), scattering four birdies through his round Tuesday. Burch earned his third top 10 finish of the season.

Garrett Landers (Sulphur Springs) shot even par Tuesday and placed 15th at 217, while Jonathon Welch (League City – Clear Springs) finished in 17th at 218 with a 1-over par round Tuesday. Joe Wolcik (Cleveland – Tarkington) wrapped up his tournament with an even-par round Tuesday.

The Lions finished the regular season on a roll, winning their last two tournaments. They will look to take that momentum into the Lone Star Conference Championships on April 22-23 at Diamondback Golf Club in Abilene.

Rank Team Scores Total Par 1. A&M-COMMERCE 289 287 276 852 +12 2. Arkansas-Fort Smith 288 279 288 855 +15 3. Southwestern Oklahoma State 292 290 276 858 +18 4. Texas A&M International 285 284 293 862 +22 5. Rogers State 288 290 290 868 +28 6. West Texas A&M 300 297 292 889 +49 7. Newman 303 306 304 913 +73 8. Northwestern Oklahoma State 300 303 312 915 +75 Cameron dnc 293 288 581

A&M-Commerce 289 287 276 852 +12 1st Blake Hartford 72 71 67 210 E 1st Lucas McCubbin 72 72 68 212 +2 t-4th Zach Burch 72 70 73 215 +5 t-10th Garrett Landers # 71 76 70 217 +7 t-15th Jonathon Welch 73 74 71 218 +8 t-17th Joe Wolcik 75 wd 70 145

Wongsinth and Lions roll to UAFS Hardscrabble Invitational championships.

FORT SMITH, Ark. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team closed out the season with a dominant performance, as the Lions and sophomore Sarah Wongsinth claimed the championships at the UAFS Hardscrabble Invitational.

The Lions shot 887 (294-297-296, +347) to take a 24-stroke victory over host institution Arkansas-Fort Smith.

“I’m very proud that we had both the individual and team championships and a wire-to-wire win is always good, especially when you have the low round for each of the three rounds,” said head coach Matt Ward. “It was a pretty dominating performance, and they closed it out the way I wanted them to. We’re peaking at the right time headed into conference, and I’m ready to see if we can pick up a conference title. I’m very proud of how we played in some hilly and warm conditions and still came out with a win.”

Wongsinth (Udon Thani, Thailand) earned her first collegiate medalist win, shooting an even-par score of 210 for the 54-hole event to win by three strokes over the second place finisher, and 13 strokes over the third-place finisher. She shot a 1-under par 69 on Tuesday, with four birdies in the round. Wongsinth has now finished in the top five in five of the season’s nine events and the top 10 in eight contests.

Sophie-Charlott Hempel (Pirmasens, Germany) earned all-tournament honors, placing third for her first top-five finish and second top 10 finish of the season. She shot a 223 (71-74-78, +13) in the event.

Paige-Lee Garris (West Palm Beach, Fla.) earned her fourth top 10 finish of the season, placing 10th on the leaderboard at 228 (76-76-76, +18). Makena Thomas (San Antonio – Reagan) placed 13th at 230, Lauren Leslie (Fair Oaks Ranch – Clear Brook) placed 17th at 234, and Lauren Bentley (League City – Clear Creek) placed 24th at 237.

The Lions competed in nine events this season and earned a team championship in at least one game for the third straight year. A&M-Commerce finished in the top five in the team standings of every event in 2018-19.

The Lions now turn their attention to the postseason, with the Lone Star Conference Championships held on April 22-23 at the Diamondback Golf Club in Abilene.

Rank Team Scores Total Par 1. A&M-COMMERCE 294 297 296 887 +47 2. Arkansas-Fort Smith 300 310 301 911 +71 3. Rogers State 306 308 302 916 +76 4. Western Texas CC 313 312 296 921 +81 5. Nebraska-Kearney 316 317 300 933 +93 6. Tex. A&M-Kingsville 314 320 309 943 +103 7. Northwestern Oklahoma State 321 322 323 966 +126 8. Tex. A&M Int’l 341 334 322 997 +157 9. Missouri Southern State 378 375 365 1118 +278

A&M-Commerce 294 297 296 887 +47 1st Sarah Wongsinth 70 71 69 210 E 1st Sophie-Charlott Hempel 71 74 78 223 +13 t-3rd Paige-Lee Garris 76 76 76 228 +18 t-10th Makena Thomas 77 80 73 230 +20 t-13th Lauren Leslie# 81 73 80 234 +24 t-17th Lauren Bentley 79 76 82 237 +27 t-24th

Texas A&M University-Commerce extends von Rosenberg’s contract through 2022.

COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce has announced a multi-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season for head men’s basketball coach Jaret von Rosenberg, effective immediately.

von Rosenberg recently completed his second season as the head coach of the Lions, leading the blue and gold to an overall record of 46-18 (.719) and two consecutive trips to the NCAA Division II Tournament’s regional semifinal round.

“To have Jaret von Rosenberg continue to lead Lion men’s basketball is a distinct honor and pleasure,” A&M-Commerce director of athletics Tim McMurray said. “His commitment to our Best in Class mission and his program’s core values place a strong emphasis on student-athlete success in the classroom, on the court, and in our community. His leadership checks each of those boxes. We are thrilled that Sarah, Jaxon, Ava, and Jaret will continue to be Lions.”

Under von Rosenberg’s tutelage, the Lions have been ranked as high as No. 10 nationally and have been ranked in the NCAA Division II South Central regional rankings in every release.

“In my first year observing our men’s basketball program, Coach Rose is an outstanding leader of men,” said A&M-Commerce President Dr. Mark Rudin. “I’m so impressed with his leadership and the way our student-athletes represent A&M-Commerce in the classroom and the community, not to mention two consecutive NCAA postseason trips. We look forward to the von Rosenbergs continuing to be part of the Lion family.”

The Lions have had four all-region selections, six all-Lone Star Conference selections, and a participant in the NABC Division II All-Star Game in only two seasons at the helm.

“My family and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue to coach at such a great university and athletics department,” von Rosenberg said. “Stability is the key to building a nationally competitive basketball program. I want to personally thank Tim McMurray and Dr. Rudin for their support of the basketball program we are building. We have things moving in the right direction, but there is also plenty of work to do to have all of our goals and aspirations come to fruition.”

“A special thank you to the players, coaching staff, and fans for all the hard work to make our success happen. It wouldn’t be possible without them. I look forward to the future as we continue to build a championship program in Commerce, Texas. My family and I love this community and are thrilled to be representing it for many years to come.”

von Rosenberg is married to the former Sarah Rasor, and the couple has a son, Jaxon, and a daughter, Ava.

Wongsinth and Lions hold commanding leads after the first day at UAFS Hardscrabble Invitational.

FORT SMITH, Ark. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team is in prime position to close the regular season with trophies, as the Lions and Sarah Wongsinth are in the lead at the UAFS Hardscrabble Invitational.

The Lions shot 590 (293-297, +30) in the opening two rounds of the tournament and hold a 20-stroke lead over hosts Arkansas-Fort Smith entering the final 18 holes.

“I’m very proud of the way the ladies played today. Having three players in the top five, you can’t ask for anything more than that as a coach,” said head coach Matt Ward. “They played well against some pretty good teams out there. Building a 20-stroke lead is something you hope can’t be caught, but we’re going to try and step on the gas a little bit more and really take a very strong win out of this event. The ladies are pretty pumped up, and I’m pleased they are. It seemed to be a pretty good team day for them on a long, hot day with 36 holes. It was kind of a grind out there, and we held it together pretty well in the second round. The conditioning with coach Farmer has definitely helped.”

Wongsinth (Udon Thani, Thailand) shot 141 (70-71, +1) in the first 36 holes and is one of three Lions in the top five on the individual leaderboard. She had four birdies in the opening round and eagled her 36th hole of the day.

Sophie-Charlott Hempel (Pirmasens, Germany) is tied for second at 145 (71-74, +5) with two birdies in the first round and three birdies in the second round.

Paige-Lee Garris (West Palm Beach, Fla.) is in fifth place at 151 (75-76, +11) with six total birdies in the day’s action. Lauren Leslie (Fair Oaks Ranch – Clear Brook) is in 10th at 154, Lauren Bentley (League City – Clear Creek) is in 13th at 155, and Makena Thomas (San Antonio – Reagan) is in 19th at 157.

The Lions will aim for the tournament title to close the season with 18 holes of action Tuesday.

Rank Team Scores Total Par 1. A&M-COMMERCE 293 297 590 +30 2. Arkansas-Fort Smith 300 310 610 +50 3. Rogers State 306 308 614 +54 4. Western Texas CC 313 312 625 +65 5. Nebraska-Kearney 316 317 633 +73 6. Tex. A&M-Kingsville 314 320 634 +74 7. Northwestern Oklahoma State 321 322 643 +83 8. Tex. A&M Int’l 341 334 675 +115 9. Missouri Southern State 378 375 753 +193

A&M-Commerce 293 297 590 +30 1st Sarah Wongsinth 70 71 141 +1 1st Sophie-Charlott Hempel 71 74 145 +5 t-2nd Paige-Lee Garris 75 76 151 +11 t-5th Lauren Leslie# 81 73 154 +14 t-10th Lauren Bentley 79 76 155 +15 t-13th Makena Thomas 77 80 157 +17 19th

Lions sit third after first 36 holes of UAFS Hardscrabble Invitational.

FORT SMITH, Ark. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team is in third place on the leaderboard after 36 holes at the UAFS Hardscrabble Invitational.

The Lions are nine strokes off the lead at 576 (289-287, +16), behind Arkansas-Fort Smith and Texas A&M International.

“Today was tough. After having Joe sit out for the second round due to a back injury, the guys knew that they were playing as a four-man team for the second round,” said assistant coach Lauren Mason. “They all did their very best, and that’s all I could ask for. It was good watching them fight on every shot. We are currently sitting in third after having everyone contribute solid rounds. The course is a par 70, which makes it difficult to go low, as there aren’t many par-five holes. We are not out of the mix, but we will need to close with some solid play tomorrow.”

Zach Burch (Lubbock – Cooper) is in third place on the individual leaderboard, only two strokes back of the lead. Burch shot 142 (+2, 72-70) in the opening day of action, shooting four birdies in the first round and three in the second round.

Blake Hartford (Spring – Klein Collins) is only one stroke behind Burch in eighth place at 143 (+3. 72-71). He also had four birdies in the opening round and three birdies in the second round.

Lucas McCubbin (Midland) is in 12th place at 144, shooting matching 72s in each round. Both Garrett Landers (Sulphur Springs) and Jonathon Welch (League City – Clear Springs) shot 147 (+7) and tied for 20th. Joe Wolcik (Cleveland – Tarkington) shot 75 in the opening round before withdrawing in the second.

The Lions will look to close the regular season on a high note, completing the tournament with 18 holes Tuesday.

Rank Team Scores Total Par 1. Arkansas-Fort Smith 288 279 567 +7 2. Texas A&M International 285 284 569 +9 3. A&M-COMMERCE 289 287 576 +16 4. Rogers State 288 290 578 +18 5. Southwestern Oklahoma State 292 290 582 +22 6. West Texas A&M 300 297 597 +37 7. Northwestern Oklahoma State 300 303 603 +43 8. Newman 303 306 609 +49 Cameron dnc 293 293 +13

A&M-COMMERCE 289 287 576 +16 3rd Zach Burch 72 70 142 +2 t-3rd Blake Hartford 72 71 143 +3 t-8th Lucas McCubbin 72 72 144 +4 t-12th Garrett Landers # 71 76 147 +7 t-20th Jonathon Welch 73 74 147 +7 t-20th Joe Wolcik 75 wd 75

