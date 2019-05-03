LeTourneau University – Sports

LeTourneau Baseball Opens ASC Tournament On Thursday At Howard Payne.

LONGVIEW, Texas – Finding their way into the American Southwest Conference Baseball Tournament for the second consecutive season, the LeTourneau University baseball team will travel to regular-season champion Howard Payne to face off in a battle of the YellowJackets at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 2.

LETU clinched a berth into the conference postseason tournament following a 6-3 win over the University of Texas-Dallas last Saturday as the YellowJackets enter as the number-eight seed and will play in the second game of the day in the “Blue Bracket” on Thursday. The opening match of the day on Thursday will take place at 11:00 a.m. and will feature fourth-seeded Louisiana College taking on fifth-seeded Texas-Dallas.

LeTourneau is 21-19 overall on the season and has faced off against all three teams also appearing in the “Blue Bracket” with all nine games against the teams coming in Longview. LETU is the only team in conference play to have beaten HPU multiple times, with both games coming in walk-off fashion after taking extra-innings to determine a winner. This season marks the fifth-all-time appearance for LeTourneau in the ASC Tournament, with all five appearances coming since 2014. LETU has won the ASC Tournament one time, with the tournament title coming in their inaugural appearance in 2014 as the YellowJackets boast an 8-7 overall record in the ASC Tournament.

Friday’s action will see the two losing teams from Thursday face off in an elimination game at 10 a.m. while the two winners will meet at 1:00 p.m. for a chance to advance to Saturday’s bracket championship round. A second elimination game will take place on Friday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. and will feature the two remaining teams with one loss each for a chance to advance to play against the remaining undefeated team on Saturday. Last season, LETU battled their way through the loser’s bracket to knock off site host Sul Ross State and then come back to defeat Hardin-Simmons University in extra-innings to advance to the tournament championship day. Both of LeTourneau’s ASC Tournament losses last season came to the University of Texas-Dallas as the Comets would go on to advance to the NCAA Division III Tournament.

