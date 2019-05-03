TAMUC – Sports

Lone Star Conference announces the revised schedule for Softball Championship Tournament.·

KINGSVILLE– The Lone Star Conference has announced a revised schedule for the LSC Softball Championship Tournament. The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team will now play its semifinal round game on Saturday at 12:00 p.m.

Severe thunderstorms and rain delayed the start of the tournament. The quarterfinal rounds will now be played on Friday evening. Third seed West Texas A&M will face Angelo State on Friday at 6:00 p.m. Fourth seed Tarleton will then meet fifth seed Cameron at 8:30 p.m.

The Lions will face the winner of West Texas A&M and Angelo State. The semifinal round matchup will be played at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. The LSC Championship game will be played on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. All games will be played at Vernie and Blanche Hubert Field in Kingsville.

Otto earns LSC Pitcher of the Year, program-record 10 Lions bring home all-conference awards.·

KINGSVILLE– The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team walked away with a program-record 13 awards at the annual Lone Star Conference championship banquet held Thursday. Emily Otto was named the LSC Pitcher of the Year, becoming the first Lion in history to win the honor.

Otto and third baseman Madison Schaefer was named First Team All-LSC, while outfielder Kayla Kilcrease, shortstop Chealsea Slider, and first baseman Bri Sims were named Second Team All-LSC and second baseman Jodie Hill, outfielder Vanessa Muro, designated player Kinsie Hebler, and catcher Avery Boley earned Third Team All-LSC honors. Also, Kilcrease and Ciera Nunez were named to the All-Academic team, and Otto, Kilcrease, Schaefer, and Hill all won the league’s Gold Glove at their respective positions.

After earning Second Team All-LSC honors and breaking numerous pitching records in her freshman campaign, Otto improved on her already stellar numbers during the 2019 season. The sophomore from Richmond (Lamar Consolidated) set single-season program records for wins (25), strikeouts (148), shutouts (10), and complete games (21) and led the conference and the region in wins. She was named LSC Pitcher of the Week a league-high four times and was twice named National Pitcher of the Week. She is currently a top-25 finalist for National Fastpitch Coaches Association National Player of the Year.

Otto went 25-6 on the year, leading the LSC in wins, complete games, shutouts, and innings pitched, and had a league-best 3.9-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. She finished third in the nation in wins and fifth in shutouts during the regular season. Otto held hitters to a .193 average with a 1.92 ERA and struck out 148 batters against just 38 walks. It is the second All-LSC honor of her career and her second Gold Glove.

Schaefer – a freshman from Frisco (Independence) ­– began the season in right field before jumping into her current role at third base. She flourished right off the bat, hitting .345 on the season with nine home runs, 38 runs scored, and 27 RBIs while slugging .709. Schaefer’s numbers increased as she entered conference play, hitting .389 against LSC competition. Also a factor on the defensive end at the hot corner, Schaefer had a .968 fielding percentage with 35 putouts and 55 assists and helped turn four double plays. This is the first All-LSC award of her career and her first Gold Glove.

Kilcrease– a senior from Kerens­– had an impressive senior campaign both as a defensive presence in center field and at the plate. She finished with a perfect fielding percentage, recording 81 putouts and four outfield assists. She made multiple diving catches on the year, robbing batters of hits left and right with her wide range. On offense, Kilcrease led the Lions and ranked sixth in the LSC with 46 runs scored. She hit eight homers and nine doubles with a .435 on-base percentage and hit .333 in the conference. She set career highs in hits, runs scored, doubles, homers, and steals. This is the second All-LSC award of her career and her first Gold Glove.

Sims – a senior from Rowlett – was the top RBI producer on the best-scoring offense in the LSC. She led the Lions and was fourth in the LSC with 14 home runs. She also ranked fifth in the league in walks (29), seventh in RBIs (46) and seventh in slugging percentage (.731), while also hitting .354 on the year. Sims was also a significant factor on the Lion defense at first base, recording 231 putouts and 11 assists. She was a part of 13 double plays, which ranked second in the LSC and had a .988 fielding percentage, one of the top marks for her position. Sims set career highs in hits, runs scored, home runs, RBIs, and walks. This is the first All-LSC award of her career.

Slider ­– a junior from Texarkana (Texas HS) – was lights out for the Lions, leading all shortstops in the LSC with a .985 fielding percentage. She recorded 55 putouts and 74 assists and turned five double plays, helping to anchor the top fielding defense in all of Division II. Slider hit .342 in conference games with a .430 on-base percentage and 38 hits, eight doubles, two homers, and 21 RBIs during the regular season. This is the second All-LSC award of her career.

Muro – a senior from Oak Hills, Calif. ­– was another offensive leader for the Lions, recording 43 RBIs and led the team with three grand slams. In conference games, Muro ranked third in the LSC in RBIs. She hit .327 in the regular season with 32 hits and nine home runs and had an on-base percentage of .476 and a slugging percentage of .653. No slouch on the defensive end, Muro had a perfect fielding percentage with 33 putouts. She set career highs in hits, homers, RBIs, walks, and runs scored. This is the first All-LSC award of her career.

Hill – a junior from Heavener, Okla. – led all second basemen in the LSC in fielding percentage, helping anchor the top fielding defense in the nation. She recorded 123 putouts and 51 assists and helped turn nine double plays and did not record an error in conference games. Hill also was a potent bat in the Lion lineup, recording 12 home runs, which ranked ninth in the LSC. The speedster ranked second in the LSC with 24 stolen bases and led the Lions with six go-ahead RBIs on the year. She set career highs for home runs, runs scored and stolen bases. This is the first All-LSC award of her career and her first Gold Glove.

Hebler – a junior from Cypress (Cy-Fair) – hit .347 in conference games and ranked third in league with 31 walks. She had 32 hits, seven doubles, nine home runs, and 38 RBIs. Hebler also made nine appearances in the circle, striking out 13 batters and was part of a pair of Lion shutout wins. After her grand slam in the final game of the regular season, Hebler became the program’s all-time leader in RBIs and earned the final LSC Hitter of the Week award of the season. This is the third All-LSC award of her career.

Boley­ – a freshman from Fort Worth (Nolan Catholic) ­­– burst onto the scene late in the year for the Lions, but made her impact felt immediately. She led the team with a .385 average and hit eight home runs and 28 RBIs in 27 games played. In conference games, Boley hit .450, which ranked second in the league. She also slugged a team-high .904 with a .487 on-base percentage. Behind the plate, Boley recorded 99 putouts and five assists and caught four runners stealing. This is the first All-LSC award of her career.

Nunez – a senior from Amarillo (Randall) – is on the LSC All-Academic team for the third consecutive year. Nunez became the program’s all-time leader in crossing home plate, hitting .366 during the regular season with 15 hits and has scored 18 runs this season, while also stealing six bases.

The No. 7 Lions are the second seed in the LSC Championship Tournament and have earned a bye into the semifinal round. They will return to action on Friday at 4:00 p.m., facing the winner of West Texas A&M and Angelo State, which will be played earlier in the day. The LSC Championship game will be played on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. All tournament games will be played at Vernie and Blanche Hubert Field in Kingsville.

2018 Lone Star Conference Softball All-Conference Awards

SPECIAL AWARDS

Pitcher of the Year: Emily Otto, Texas A&M-Commerce

Player of the Year: Kylee Moore, West Texas A&M

Academic Player of the Year: Jordan Withrow, Tarleton

Freshmen of the Year: Saidi Castillo, Texas A&M-Kingsville

Khmari Edwards, Cameron

Newcomer of the Year: Hatty Shope, Angelo State

Coach of the Year: Craig Nicholson, Texas A&M-Kingsville

FIRST TEAM ALL-LSC

Name School Pos. Yr. Hometown Shanna McBroom West Texas A&M C Jr. Sachse, Texas Taegan Kirk Angelo State C Sr. Lubbock, Texas Callie Busby Cameron C Jr. Washington, Okla. Kylee Moore West Texas A&M 1B Sr. Van, Texas Khmari Edwards Cameron 2B Fr. Del City, Okla. Victoria Schoonard-Saborio Texas A&M-Kingsville 2B Sr. Elk Grove, Calif. Brenna Busby Cameron SS Jr. Washington, Okla. Anastasia Liebas Texas A&M-Kingsville SS So. Del Valle, Texas Madison Schaefer A&M-COMMERCE 3B Fr. Frisco, Texas Courtney Barnhill Angelo State OF Jr. Lubbock, Texas Georgia Capell Tarleton OF So. Midlothian, Texas Tanna Huie Tarleton OF Sr. Paris, Texas Ruby Salzman West Texas A&M OF Fr. Northridge, Calif. Loren Kelly Texas A&M-Kingsville OF So. Rockport, Texas Emily Otto A&M- COMMERCE P So. Richmond, Texas Jordan Withrow Tarleton P Jr. Trenton, Texas Saidi Castillo Texas A&M-Kingsville P Fr. Kingsville, Texas Breanna Smith Texas A&M-Kingsville P Jr. San Antonio, Texas Destiny Crumpley Tarleton DP Jr. Little Elm, Texas Shayne Starkey West Texas A&M UTL Sr. Denton, Texas

SECOND TEAM ALL-LSC

Name School Pos. Yr. Hometown Roxy Chapa Texas A&M-Kingsville C Sr. McAllen, Texas Bri Sims A&M- COMMERCE 1B Sr. Rowlett, Texas Taylor Fogle Angelo State 1B Sr. Pico Rivera, Calif. Amanda Conner Tarleton 1B Sr. Allen, Texas Tylia Sylestine Texas Woman’s 1B Sr. Livingston, Texas Paige Tamayo Texas Woman’s 2B Fr. Fort Worth, Texas Chealsea Slider A&M- COMMERCE SS Jr. Texarkana, Ark. Alyx Cordell West Texas A&M SS Jr. Canyon, Texas Karli Herron Tarleton 3B Sr. Hot Springs, Ark. Kourtney Coveney West Texas A&M 3B Sr. Katy, Texas Kayla Kilcrease A&M- COMMERCE OF Sr. Kerens, Texas Meagan Hill Angelo State P Jr. Salado, Texas Bethany Hines Cameron P Jr. Washington, Okla. Rylee Willmon Cameron P Jr. Luther, Okla. Breley Webb Cameron UTL Fr. Yukon, Okla.

THIRD TEAM ALL-LSC

Name School Pos. Yr. Hometown Avery Boley A&M- COMMERCE C Fr. Fort Worth, Texas Veronica Chavez Texas A&M-Kingsville 1B Fr. Tempe, Ariz. Jodie Hill A&M- COMMERCE 2B Jr. Heavener, Okla. Avery Williams Texas Woman’s SS So. Denton, Texas Vanessa Muro A&M- COMMERCE OF Sr. Oak Hills, Calif. Kaylyn Smith Cameron OF Jr. Cache, Okla. Iliana Mendoza Eastern New Mexico OF Fr. Tucson, Ariz. Lauren Lindgren MSU Texas OF Jr. Denton, Texas Amber Reyes Texas A&M-Kingsville OF Fr. Edinburg, Texas Alicia Marion UT Permian Basin OF Fr. Hurst, Texas Brittany Cruz West Texas A&M OF Jr. New Braunfels, Texas Ariana Maldonado Western New Mexico OF Sr. Albuquerque, New Mexico Kyra Lair West Texas A&M P Fr. Canyon, Texas Kinsie Hebler A&M- COMMERCE DP Jr. Cypress, Texas Karina Rocha Angelo State DP Jr. Buda, Texas Morgan Ling Tarleton UTL Jr. Waco, Texas

2019 GOLD GLOVE AWARDS

Name School Pos. Yr. Hometown Taegan Kirk Angelo State C Sr. Lubbock, Texas Kylee Moore West Texas A&M 1B Sr. Van, Texas Jodie Hill A&M-COMMERCE 2B Jr. Heavener, Okla. Brenna Busby Cameron SS Jr. Washington, Okla. Madison Schaefer A&M-COMMERCE 3B Fr. Frisco, Texas Kayla Kilcrease A&M- COMMERCE OF Sr. Kerens, Texas Courtney Barnhill Angelo State OF Jr. Lubbock, Texas Ruby Salzman West Texas A&M OF Fr. Northridge, Calif. Loren Kelly Texas A&M-Kingsville OF So. Rockport, Texas Brittany Cruz West Texas A&M OF Jr. New Braunfels, Texas Emily Otto A&M- COMMERCE P So. Richmond, Texas Jordan Withrow Tarleton P Jr. Trenton, Texas

2019 LSC SOFTBALL ALL-ACADEMIC AWARDS

Name School Yr. Pos. Major Hometown Megan Gordon Angelo State Jr. OF Animal Science Flower Mound, Texas Courtney Barnhill Angelo State Jr. OF Nursing Lubbock, Texas Meagan Hill Angelo State So. P Civil Engineering Salado, Texas Kayla Marshall Eastern New Mexico So. OF Forensic Science Albuquerque, New Mexico Lauren Lindgren MSU Texas Jr. OF Elementary Education Denton, Texas Jordan Withrow Tarleton Jr. P Kinesiology Trenton, Texas Georgia Capell Tarleton So. OF Kinesiology Midlothian, Texas Ciera Nunez A&M-COMMERCE Sr. OF Human Performance Amarillo, Texas Kayla Kilcrease A&M-COMMERCE Sr. OF Human Performance Kerens, Texas

