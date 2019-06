LeTourneau University – Sports

LeTourneau Athletics Academic Achievement Listing For Spring 2019 Released.

LONGVIEW, Texas – The LeTourneau University athletic department recently released their academic achievement listing for the spring 2019 semester. LeTourneau’s 17 athletic programs, with 232 total student-athletes, reported a 3.07 combined grade point average for the spring 2019 semester. 141 student-athletes achieved at least a 3.0 GPA for the fall semester.

These 141 students are divided into three distinct groups. 35 student-athletes were named to the President’s List, meaning they put together a perfect 4.0-grade point average. 45 students were called to the Dean’s List (3.5-3.99 GPA), and 61 other students achieved the Athletics Department Goal (3.0-3.49 GPA). All LeTourneau athletes are encouraged to have a GPA of at least 3.0.

LeTourneau University recognizes these students and their outstanding achievements both in the classroom and in their sport.

Below are the full lists of honorees.

