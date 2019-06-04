Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Choctaw Casino – Resort – Grant Hosting Job Fair

3 hours ago

 

Choctaw Casino & Resort – Grant Hosts Job Fair

More than 25 job opportunities available

  WHAT: Choctaw Casino & Resort – Grant is hosting a job fair on Monday, June 10 and is looking for skilled and professional individuals to join the team for full-time and part-time positions. Jobs include: cage cashiers, servers, maintenance, hotel housekeepers, EMTs, pool attendants and more!

WHEN: Monday, June 10

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

 

WHO: Recruitment specialists will be on-site to review resumes and set up potential interviews with qualified candidates.

 

WHERE: Firehouse Buffet Private Dining Room

1516 Highway 271 South

Grant OK, 74738

 

WHY: Choctaw Casino & Resort – Grant has numerous jobs opportunities available in hospitality, gaming, culinary departments and many more. Choctaw Nation offers a                variety of great benefits including, medical, dental, vision, and 401K. You must be 18 or older to apply.

 VISUALS: Individuals looking to start a career at Choctaw Casino and recruitment specialists interviewing candidates.

 

CONTACT:  Michelle Weaver

Communications Specialist – Choctaw Nation

(580) 740-2760

mwever@choctawnation.com

 

 

About Choctaw Casino & Resort in Grant, Okla.

Choctaw Casino & Resort – Grant offers gaming, dining, live entertainment and more – all in one convenient Southeastern Oklahoma location. Perfect for a quick getaway or staycation, the resort is located just a short drive from Tyler, Texas. The resort boasts new features and amenities as a result of an expansion project completed in 2017. Enjoy the newly expanded resort with 156 well-appointed rooms and suites, a pool with private cabanas, a new poker room and diverse dining options including Chili’s Bar & Grill. Also, be sure to check out the headliner entertainment at the Grant Event Center. For more information, visitchoctawcasinos.com.

