LeTourneau University – Sports

LETU Women’s Soccer Earns 1-1 Draw At Rhodes College

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The LeTourneau University women’s soccer team is looking to remain undefeated on the season. They came away with a 1-1 tie at Rhodes College in two overtimes at the Rhodes Soccer Field on Friday, September 7.

The YellowJackets are now 3-0-1 on the season after conceding their first goal of the 2018 campaign while the Lynx are 1-1-1 overall.

How It Happened:

After LETU and Rhodes exchanged shots for the majority of the first half, Rhodes struck first with an unassisted goal in the 30th minute.

The Lynx would manage to maintain their lead for the remainder of the first half and carry their 1-0 lead into intermission.

Looking to tie things up LETU managed to find an equalizer with a goal from Reagan Sandford coming off of a pass from Keely Hayden.

Rhodes pressured the YellowJackets into the attacking third of the field and earned a corner kick in the 80th minute, but saw freshman goalkeeper Mackenzie Wilbanks make a save before a blocked shot off the rebound by the LETU defense. The threat would manage to be the final offensive threat by either team in regulation.

In the first period of overtime, Rhodes once again threatened by earning two corner kicks which led to three shots, two of which would be denied by Wilbanks.

It would be the YellowJackets who controlled possession for the majority of the second overtime period, letting off three shots and a corner kick while keeping the ball in the attacking third.

Despite the final ten-minute effort from LETU, the game ended in a 1-1 tie after 110 minutes of action.

Key Stats:

The YellowJackets and the Lynx both recorded 14 shots. Eight of those shots were on goal for LETU compared to seven for Rhodes.

Wilbanks, making her second career start, recorded six saves for the YellowJackets with five saves coming in the second half.

Sandford, Hayden and Madison Urbana each had two shots on goal for the YellowJackets, while Sandford scored her team-leading fourth goal of the season.

What’s next?

The YellowJackets travel South on Saturday, September 8th to face the Owls of Mississippi University for Women. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:00 pm in Columbus, Mississippi.

LeTourneau Cross Country Rained Out At UT-Tyler Braveheart Invitational

TYLER, Texas – The LeTourneau University men’s and women’s cross country would be rained out after a lengthy delay at the University of Texas-Tyler Braveheart Invitational that was scheduled to take place in Tyler, Texas on Friday, September 7.

Rain and lightning hovered over the area for much of the late afternoon and into the early evening, making the course unsafe for participation as event organizers would eventually call the meet.

Preliminary plans are to try and reschedule the meet with a date and time to be determined at a later date. As of tonight, the next scheduled event for the LETU cross country teams is the Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The meet is expected to be the only meet for the YellowJackets in the regular-season to take place outside of the state of Texas.

LeTourneau Volleyball Splits Matches On Day One of Austin College Invitational

SHERMAN, Texas – Earning a three-set sweep over American Southwest Conference foe Howard Payne University to open up the day, the LeTourneau University volleyball team would be unable to carry over momentum as the YellowJackets would fall in three sets to McMurry University to split opening day matches at the Austin College Invitational in Sherman, Texas on Friday, September 7.

LETU now sits at 1-4 overall while Howard Payne fell to 0-2. McMurry remained a perfect 5-0 with the victory.

“I am proud of the tenacity and energy we brought today in both matches,” said head coach Ashley Tiernan in a post-match interview. “Our ability to adapt to change was the factor in our win against Howard Payne.” “Against McMurry, we didn’t have the swings needed to get ahead, and it showed towards the end of each set.”

Vs. Howard Payne, How It Happened:

Despite a 3-0 run by HPU to start the first set, LETU would claim their early lead of the afternoon at 5-4 and never look back to claim a 25-19 victory. Four of the final six points would be scored by LeTourneau to close out the first set win.

LETU carried over the momentum into set two, taking a quick 5-1 lead before seeing Howard Payne battle back and claim their first lead since the beginning of the first set at 12-11.

LETU would regain the lead with a five-point run led by kills from Mikayla Thomas, Lexie Welton, and Lauren Egby-McNeal and hold their lead from that point forward to claim a 25-17 victory.

After trailing early in the third set, LETU would battle back and find a way to take over when it mattered most by ending the game on a 7-3 run and claiming the straight-sets victory.

Key Stats:

LETU held an 8-1 advantage in service aces as well as a 9-8 lead in blocks.

Cam Taylor led LETU with 16 assists while Audrey Galindo recorded a team-high 14 digs. Freshman Kianna Crow would mark the second straight double-double of her collegiate career, finishing the match with 16 kills and 12 digs.

Vs. McMurry How It Happened:

After a back-and-forth first set, the YellowJackets were unable to capitalize on their early leads while seeing McMurry close out the set with four of the final six points to earn the 25-20 win.

The War Hawks took a commanding lead to start the second set, claiming nine of the first 11 points as the Yellowjackets would be unable to recover from early miscues and drop the game 25-17.

Despite an early lead and a four-point rally midway through the set, LeTourneau would be unable to take momentum away from the War Hawks after seeing McMurry go on a 6-0 run to open up a lead and force the YellowJackets to try and play from behind for what would end up being the remainder of the set.

Key Stats:

Service aces would be an area of concern for LETU as the War Hawks would hold a 6-2 advantage while also managing a 7-3 lead in blocks. Miscues would also do LeTourneau no favors, as 23 attack errors allowed for McMurry to go on runs in the later stages of each of the three sets.

Crow led the YellowJackets in kills for the fourth-straight match with 12 to go along with four digs while Galindo added 12 digs and one service ace.

What’s Next?

LeTourneau will close out the Austin College Invitational on Saturday with two more matches to be played starting at 10:00 am. The YellowJackets will take on Sul Ross State University at 10:00 am before doing battle with Paul Quinn College at 12:00 pm.

