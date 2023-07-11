Lindale Women Killed

Jennie Frasier, 52, of Lindale, died at the scene of a rollover Sunday after the tire of a Ford E350 blew out. It occurred around 6:00 pm, four miles west of Hubbard. After a tire blew, the driver lost control and overturned. Frasier was a passenger in the vehicle. State troopers reminded Texans to “grab the wheel firmly, take your foot off the gas, and move to a safe location” during a tire blowout. Never swerve, accelerate, slam on your brakes, or make any other sudden movements if you suspect you’ve got a flat tire or have experienced a blowout.