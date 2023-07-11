Crash Kills Two Emory Men

According to a Kentucky State Police statement, Simpson County Coroner’s Office pronounced Alan Pound, 62, and Ronnie McEnturff, 61, both of Emory, dead at the crash scene. It occurred Sunday near Bowling Green, KY, on I-65 just before noon. Mr. Pound was traveling southbound on I-65 in a 1985 pickup truck. He struck the rear of a Franklin-Simpson Fire and Rescue 2008 International fire engine parked in the left lane of travel with its emergency equipment activated due to an unrelated collision just south of its location. Pound and his passenger, McEnturff, were pronounced at the scene by the Simpson County Coroner. They treated a firefighter on the fire truck for minor injuries he received in the collision.