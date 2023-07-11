Tuesday’s Sports

6U T-Ball State Title belongs to Sulphur Springs

MLB

The 2023 93rd edition of the All-Star Game is in Seattle at T-Mobile Park Tuesday (Jul 11), with the American League looking to take home a tenth consecutive win over the National League. The celebration started last Friday, and Monday, Vladimir Guerero, Jr. claimed the 2023 MLB All-Star Home Run Derby. After a four-year absence from the event, he takes home his first Derby title. Guerrero Jr. and his Hall of Fame father, Vladimir Guerrero Sr., who won it 16 years ago, are the first father-son duo to be Home Run Derby champions. He hammered 41 home runs.

Tuesday

National vs. American at Seattle at 7:00 pm on FOX

NBA

SUMMER LEAGUE – Las Vegas

Monday

Mavericks (1-1) 111 – 76ers (1-1) 103

COLLEGE

Northwestern fired longtime coach Pat Fitzgerald, 48, on Monday amid allegations of widespread hazing within the football program. They expect Northwestern to name defensive coordinator David Braun as the Wildcat’s acting coach.

DYB

This past weekend, Longview was the host site for DYBaseball State Championship Series tournaments. Texas teams participated in Division I and II T-Ball, Division I and II AA, Division I and II AAA, and the “O” Zone State Championship. Here are the following results.

“O” Zone 12U Division I

No. 1 Livingston 13 – Mt Pleasant 6

No. 2 Livingston 8 – Mt Pleasant 4

Livingston advances to the Division I “O” Zone World Series in Ruston, LA, Aug 4-9

Division II

No. 1 Shelbyville 6 – DeKalb 5

No. 2 Shelbyville 16 – DeKalb 8

Shelbyville advances to the Division II “O” Zone World Series in Ruston, LA, July 26-Aug 1

AAA 10U Division I

No. 1 Bullard 13 – Corsicana 3

No. 2 Bullard 1 – Corsicana 0

Bullard advances to the Division I “O” Zone World Series in Ruston, LA, Aug 4-9

Division II

No. 1 Diana 12 – Tri-Cities 11

No. 2 Diana 9 – Tri-Cities 0

Diana advances to the Division II AAA World Series in Ruston, LA, July 26-Aug 1

AA 8U Division I

No. 1 Paris 6 – East Montgomery County (EMC) 2

No. 2 Paris 5 – East Montgomery County (EMC) 1

Paris advances to the Division I AA World Series in Hattiesburg, MS, July 26-Aug 1

Division II

No. 1 Pottsboro 6 – Tarkington 5

No. 2 Pottsboro 13 – Tarkington 2

Pottsboro advances to the Division II-AA World Series in Hattiesburg, MS, July 26-Aug 1

T-Ball Division I

No. 1 EMC 18 – Corsicana 2

No. 2 EMC 12 – Corsicana 2

East Montgomery County (EMC) advances to the T-Ball World Series in Center, TX, July 19-23

SOFTBALL

Hopkins County Softball captured the 6U T-Ball State title with a 22-14 win over Huffman Sunday evening. They played the game in Mt Pleasant.