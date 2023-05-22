Local Farmer, Rancher and Attorney Heath Hyde Launches Campaign for State House 

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX – A local farmer, rancher and attorney, Heath Hyde, has announced his intention to run for State Representative in Texas House District 2. The district includes all of Hopkins, Hunt and Van Zandt Counties. It will have a new representative due to the resignation and expulsion from the Texas House of former Rep. Bryan Slaton. Hyde believes his background in agriculture, small business, and the law, together with his life-long connection to the district make him uniquely qualified to serve in the legislature.

“Our community and our state face a great many challenges in the years ahead. As a Christian conservative, someone who is tied to our land, and someone who has an expertise in the law, I believe that I can make an actual difference and help advance the conservative agenda for our state and nation,” said Hyde.

Hyde is a native of Hopkins County and a 4th generation farmer, rancher, and dairyman. He’s also been a registered Charolais breeder for 24 years. Beyond his work in agriculture, Hyde is a former assistant district attorney and an attorney in private practice since 2007 in all three of the counties in this district. He is licensed to practice law in federal court in the northern, eastern, and western districts of Texas and was a clerk to former U.S. Attorney Jim Rolfe.

Hyde continued, “In the courtroom, I’ve seen first-hand when government prosecutors try to be judge and jury and play politics with our legal system. Just look at what they’ve done to President Trump. For nearly three decades, I have been a check on the judicial system fighting to ensure that our Constitutional rights are never infringed upon by a tyrannical government. Also, my life in agriculture has taught me a great deal about the need to defend private property rights, our 2nd Amendment rights, and how vital small businesses have been in making Texas the envy of the country.”

Hyde is a 4th generation resident of Hopkins County. He graduated from Sulphur Springs High School in 1989. He then went on to Texas A&M and received his undergraduate degree in the class of 1993, and then earned his law degree from the Texas Wesleyan School of Law in 1996. He has been a member of First Baptist Church of Sulphur Springs for over 50 years and serves as a director and Sunday school teacher. He is also a recipient of the Forrest Gregg Courage Award.

“I am passionate about putting my conservative values and experience to work for the folks of this district,” Hyde concluded. “I have lived my American Dream, and I want to make sure that future generations have the freedom, safety, and opportunity to live theirs right here in Hopkins, Hunt, and Van Zandt Counties. I fight for my neighbors every day, so if I am elected, you will have an experienced advocate fighting for you on the issues that matter most like securing the border, defending our Second Amendment, protecting human life, supporting law enforcement, protecting private property rights and Texas agriculture, growing our economy, and providing top-quality education and opportunities to our kids.”