Local Sports Update For Monday March 11

Former Paris Wildcat basketball standout Jalon Pipkins @JalonPipkins was voted 1st Team All-Region for the PJC Dragons.

The North Lamar Pantherettes went 5–1 in the San Marcos softball tournament this weekend. North Lamar Finished 3rd out of 32 teams as they head into Their district opener on Friday.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team in NCAA Division II Tournament is bound for the second time in program history, as announced by the NCAA on Sunday evening. The Lions are the seventh seed in the South Central Region and will face second-seed Colorado Mesa in the first round in Grand Junction, Colo.

The Commerce men’s basketball team lost a heartbreaking finish in the LSC Tournament Championship game, falling 57–55 to West Texas A&M. After trailing by 17 in the first half, the Lions battled back and took the lead in the final minute but could not hold on as a buzzer-beating three to win went off the mark.

The Lions will be Headed to the Tournament for the third consecutive year and eighth time in program history, as announced by the NCAA on Sunday evening. The Lions are the fourth seed in the South Central Region and will face fifth-seed Dallas Baptist in the first round in Canyon at West Texas A&M.

And the Mavericks fell to Houston last night 94–93 despite Luka Doncic scoring 19 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. Jalen Brunson had a shot to win it at the buzzer but Chris Paul blocked the winning attempt.

The Dallas Cowboys and Sean Lee have agreed to a restructured contract that will pay the linebacker $3.5 million and give him a chance to earn $7 million in 2019. Lee was set to make a $7 million base salary in the final year of his deal but knew he would have to accept less with Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch taking over starting roles last season. Lee will look to play strongside linebacker in the base defense while spelling Smith and Vander Esch in the nickel defense at times in 2019.

Antonio Brown finally has a new home. The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to trade their prolific but disgruntled wide receiver to the Oakland Raiders in exchange for a third- and fifth round pick. Brown will receive a new three-year deal worth up to $54.125 million from the Raiders, with $30.125 million guaranteed. He previously had three years and $38.9 million left on his contract with the Steelers, with none of the money guaranteed. In the end, Brown converted the Steelers’ four-year extension at $17 million per year into what amounts to $19.8 million per year in new money.

It didn’t take long for running back Carlos Hyde to find another job, as he agreed to a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday. The deal is for $2.8 million, with $1.6 million being guaranteed. The 28-year-old Hyde, who has rushed for 3,302 yards and 26 touchdowns in his five NFL seasons, was released Friday by the Jacksonville Jaguars, who saved $4.7 million against the salary cap.

Bryce Harper drew big cheers, a pair of walks and an unusual defense Saturday in his spring training debut for the Philadelphia Phillies. Both times the slugger with the biggest contract in baseball came to the plate, the Toronto Blue Jays shifted to a four-man outfield, moved the shortstop on the other side of second base and gave the left-handed-hitting Harper a wide-open left side of the infield.

Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook announced that he is transferring to Florida State. Hornibrook, who started the past three seasons for the Badgers, has one year of eligibility remaining. Last month, Hornibrook said he would transfer from Wisconsin after he graduates from business school in May.