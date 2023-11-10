ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Lousiana And Texas Cousins Face Sentencing

Cody Connell posing for a photo at the Capitol riots with his cousin, Daniel Adams(FBI)

The United States Attorney’s Office has asked a federal judge for a sentence of over four years for a Polk County man and his cousin who were involved in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots. Daniel Page Adams, 43, of Goodrich, and his cousin, Cody Connell, of Vivian, Louisiana, were arrested on January 16 in connection to the riots. According to court documents, the attorneys have asked for a sentence of 51 months incarceration, three years of supervised release, restitution of $2,000, and a mandatory assessment of $360 on both Adams and Connell.

