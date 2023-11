Texas executed 53-year-old Brent Ray Brewer by lethal injection Thursday night in Huntsville. A jury condemned him for the murder of 66-year-old Robert Laminack of Amarillo in April of 1990. Laminack received a ride from Brewer and his girlfriend to a Salvation Army facility when Brewer fatally stabbed Laminack in his neck. Brewer was 19 years old at the time.