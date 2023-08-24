MADD Teams Up with Law Enforcement for “Saturation Saturday” to Stop Drunk Driving Ahead of Labor Day Weekend

37% of Traffic Deaths Are Alcohol-Related Over 3-day Weekend

DALLAS—August 24, 2023 — On August 26, Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) staff and volunteers are teaming up with law enforcement in Texas for “Saturation Saturday,” an annual effort to saturate communities with facts, tips, law enforcement patrols to stop impaired driving.

Saturation Saturday kicks off one of the busiest travel weeks of the year and comes at a time when traffic fatalities are at a 16-year high, with 41% of fatal crashes during Labor Day weekend due to drunk driving. In 2021, In 2021, 1,134 people in Texas were killed and 2,565 seriously injured due to drunk driving.

“Since 2018, we have seen a 27% increase in deaths caused by drunk driving and the number rises as we head toward Labor Day weekend,” said MADD CEO Stacey D. Stewart . “This ‘Saturation Saturday’ and every day, MADD works closely with law enforcement to stop drunk driving, which is a 100% preventable crime.”

From Saturation Saturday through Labor Day, MADD intensifies its work with law enforcement agencies across the country to encourage DUI patrols and support sobriety checkpoints, which reduce drunk driving deaths by up to 20%, according to the U.S. CDC . These prevention efforts coincide with NHTSA’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

This year’s Saturation Saturday events in Dallas, Tarrant and surrounding counties will include increased DUI patrols and other high-visibility enforcement efforts aimed at catching those who choose to drive under the influence of alcohol and other drugs. Across the country and in Texas MADD staff and volunteers will share facts and victim stories during law enforcement roll calls and support sobriety checkpoints, providing water for law enforcement officers and handing out materials on the dangers of impaired driving.

MADD North Texas will partner with the following police departments: Grand Prairie PD, Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, Sansom Park PD, Mesquite PD, White Settlement PD, Rowlett PD, Carrollton PD, McKinney PD, Colleyville PD, Richardson PD, Little Elm PD, Denton PD, Hurst PD, Collin County Sheriff’s Office, Duncanville PD, Addison PD, University Park PD, DFW Airport PD, Arlington PD, Mansfield PD, Fort Worth PD, Irving PD, Plano PD, Euless PD, Grapevine PD, Corinth PD, Princeton PD, Southlake PD, Dallas County Sheriff’s Department, Frisco PD, Keller PD, River Oaks PD, Anna PD, Kennedale PD, and Coppell PD, which have seen a rise in impaired driving crashes in recent years.

“Every 79 seconds, someone in this country is killed or injured by drunk driving. In North Texas, we can and must do better,” said Emma Dugas, State Program Manager at MADD.