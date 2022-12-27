Maintenance Worker Fatally Shot While Checking For Frozen Pipes

A 53-year-old maintenance worker was shot and killed on Christmas Eve while checking the pipes at the Clayton Point Apartments in Grand Prairie, where several lines had ruptured. Police say 53-year-old Cesar Montelongo was on a resident’s balcony at around 6:00 pm when the resident spotted him. The resident thought his apartment was being burglarized, grabbed a gun, and shot Montelongo through the window. They rushed him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. There are no arrests, and Detectives will refer the case to the Tarrant County grand jury for review. Montelongo leaves behind a wife and five sons. Christmas Day was to have been his 29th Anniversary.