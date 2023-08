,FEMA, and the FCC will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts this fall. The national test will consist of two portions, testing WEA and EAS capabilities. Both tests are scheduled to begin at approximately 2:20 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 4. The WEA portion of the test will be directed to all consumer cell phones. The EAS portion of the test will be sent to radios and televisions.