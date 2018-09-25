UPDATE Toxic Fire At Winnsboro Feed Mill

Command Post at Winnsboro Fire

Photo by Clint Cooper

UPDATE – A fire Tuesday broke out at the Valley Feed Mill in the 1200-block of East Coke Road in Winnsboro shortly before noon and everyone within a half-mile radius of the mill was evacuated. Winnsboro Police Chief Andy Chester told us that the fire began in a shed at the mill where chemicals were used to mix fertilizer. Wood County Fire Marshall Tully Davidson says that the fire did involve ammonium nitrate. Witnesses reported a strong chemical smell in the area. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries have been reported. The TCEQ is on the scene and is monitoring the situation.