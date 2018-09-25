A&M-Texarkana Announces New Scholarships

A&M-Texarkana Foundation Board Announces

Matching Contribution Campaign

TEXARKANA, Texas – The Texas A&M University-Texarkana Foundation’s Board of Directors announced today that they will personally match contributions to establish the Texas A&M University-Texarkana Foundation Endowed Scholarship Fund. Contributions made to this scholarship fund will be matched on a dollar for dollar basis, up to a total of $1 million. The 27 members of the Foundation Board have collectively committed to using their own personal funds to match the contributions.

“We are elated about this new scholarship campaign. The fact that these men and women have committed up to a million dollars of their own money is a fantastic example of the kind of support we have from members of the community,” said university president Emily Cutrer. “What an amazing opportunity for our university and our students. We are so thankful.”

The Texas A&M University-Texarkana Foundation is dedicated to maximizing private support for A&M-Texarkana by assisting with fundraising campaigns and special initiatives while serving as an advocate for the University. The vision of the Texas A&M University-Texarkana Foundation is to create educational opportunities for students of A&M-Texarkana. The Board of Directors is the governing body for the A&M-Texarkana Foundation.