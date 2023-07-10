Major Water Line Break In Paris

Due to a pipeline rupture at the City of Paris Water Treatment Plant, the facility is experiencing a diminished capacity to convey water to the City. Repair crews are onsite, however, there is currently no estimate for the amount of time necessary to make the repairs.

Out of an abundance of caution, City officials are initiating strategies employed typically during times when water conservation is important.

Starting today, citizens and businesses are asked to eliminate non-essential water use.

Non-essential water use is defined as water uses that are neither essential nor required for the protection of public, health, safety, and welfare, including:

1) Irrigation of landscape areas, including without limitation: yards, parks, athletic fields, and

2) Use of water to wash any motor vehicle, motorbike, boat, trailer, airplane or other vehicle;

3)Use of water to wash down any sidewalks, walkways, driveways, parking lots, tennis courts,

4) Use of water to wash down buildings or structures for purposes other than immediate fire protection;

5) Flushing gutters or permitting water to run or accumulate in any gutter or street;

6) Use of water to fill, refill, or add to any indoor or outdoor swimming pools or jacuzzi -type pools;

7) Use of water in a fountain or pond for aesthetic or scenic purposes except where necessary to support aquatic life;

8) Use of water from hydrants for construction purposes or any other purposes other than firefighting.

The quality of the water currently in storage tanks and currently being produced by the water treatment plant has not diminished. There is no concern over the quality or the safety level of the water going to our customers. The concern is solely with the amount of water in our storage tanks.

Voluntary compliance and public cooperation with curtailing water usage during this repair time is greatly appreciated.

Public notifications will be made upon completion of these repairs to the water supply lines along with an announcement authorizing citizens to resume normal water usage.