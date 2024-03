An East Texas man and his elderly father were fighting about the care of an injured dog before the son shot and killed his father during an early Monday morning shooting. They charged 43-year-old Christopher Tilley with murder in connection with the shooting death of his father, 79-year-old Dell Howard Tilley. He remains in the Smith County Jail on a $750,000 bond. Investigators say they detected the strong odor of alcohol in the room when interviewing Christopher Tilley.