Man Charged With Killing Mother

Jefferson Police arrested a man for allegedly fatally shooting his mother early Tuesday morning. Authorities say Dillon Rogers had called 911 at about 3:00 am to report that “he had hurt his mother.” When officers arrived, they found the body of 67-year-old Carla Rogers. Dillon was at the scene, and they arrested him for first-degree murder. Jefferson Police and Texas Rangers are investigating.
