Twenty-eight-year-old Arjune Nandalall is being held without bond in the Titus County jail on three felony charges. He’s accused of Money Laundering of more than $2500 but less than $30,000; Fraudulent Use or Possession of more than 10 but less than 50 items of Identifying Information and Possession of more than 4 but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance.