The man condemned for the abduction, sexual assault and murder of a Houston area community college student 20 years ago was put to death last night by lethal injection. Larry Swearingen was convicted of murdering 19-year-old Melissa Trotter. Her body was found in Sam Houston National Forest about a month after she was last seen leaving her college in Conroe. Defense attorneys say Swearingen was convicted based on prosecutors false and misleading evidence.