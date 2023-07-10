Momentum Veranda Pontoon Boats Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Header- Mark Patrick
Hess Lawn Mower Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2

Mass Killer Gets 90 Life Sentences

Patrick Crusius

A court sentenced the Collin County gunman who killed 23 people in a racist attack on Hispanic shoppers at an El Paso Walmart to 90 consecutive life sentences in federal prison. Patrick Crusius, 24 years old, of Allen, had pleaded guilty to nearly 50 federal hate crime charges. Crusius drove more than 700 miles from his home and targeted Hispanic shoppers with an AK-style rifle inside and outside the store. Texas prosecutors want Crusius to get the death penalty when he stands trial in state court.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     