Mass Killer Gets 90 Life Sentences

A court sentenced the Collin County gunman who killed 23 people in a racist attack on Hispanic shoppers at an El Paso Walmart to 90 consecutive life sentences in federal prison. Patrick Crusius, 24 years old, of Allen, had pleaded guilty to nearly 50 federal hate crime charges. Crusius drove more than 700 miles from his home and targeted Hispanic shoppers with an AK-style rifle inside and outside the store. Texas prosecutors want Crusius to get the death penalty when he stands trial in state court.