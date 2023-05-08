Mass Shooting At Allen, Tx Mall

A gunman opened fire at the Allen Premium Outlets mall on Saturday afternoon, killing at least eight people before he was shot and killed by an Allen Police officer who was at the mall on an unrelated call. They transported nine people to local hospitals after the shooting. Two of those died, four are in critical condition, and three are stable. The shooter had tactical gear and had an AR-15-style rifle. He was 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia. The DPS announced on Sunday that they are the lead investigating agency in a joint investigation consisting of the Allen PD, FBI, BATFE, and the Texas Rangers.