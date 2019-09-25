Comptroller’s Office Now Accepting Applications for Match the Promise Scholarships and Tuition Grants

(AUSTIN) — Comptroller Glenn Hegar today reminded Texans that applications now are being accepted for 2019-20 Texas Match the Promise Foundation℠ awards.

The foundation, in cooperation with the Comptroller’s office, encourages Texas families to save for college. They can do so by offering competitive matching scholarships and tuition grants to Texas students who are beneficiaries of a Texas Tuition Promise Fund® (TTPF) account. It is the state’s prepaid college tuition plan.

The TTPF tuition units award the Match the Promise scholarships. Approved recipients can receive matching scholarships of tuition units worth up to $1,000 at today’s prices. And top-scoring recipients also can receive one-time grants of tuition units worth $2,000 at today’s prices.

“During the 2018-19 school year, the foundation approved Match the Promise scholarships for 77 students,” Hegar said. “We’re excited about approving new matching scholarships and tuition grants for children who represent this state’s future.”

Fifth through ninth graders who have a TTPF account and whose families have annual incomes of $100,000 or less can apply for the matching scholarships and tuition grants through Dec. 31, 2019. To be considered for an award, students must write a career essay and meet other requirements.[1] Complete details can be found at MatchThePromise.org or by calling 800-531-5441, ext. 3-7570.

Families also can enroll in TTPF during the scholarship application period if they haven’t already done so. [2] TTPF allows families to purchase prepaid tuition units at today’s prices for tomorrow’s tuition. It is the schoolwide required fees at most Texas public colleges and universities. Get more information at TuitionPromise.org.

Individuals are donating the cash value of property held in the state’s unclaimed property program to help fund Match the Promise. Donations from individuals, businesses, and organizations and by state employees through the State Employee Charitable Campaign also help. The foundation is a 501(c)(3) federal tax-exempt public charity and is eligible to receive tax-deductible contributions.

Purchasers should carefully consider the risks, administrative fees, service and other charges and expenses associated with the Texas Tuition Promise Fund contracts, including Plan termination and decreased transfer or refund value. The Plan Description and Master Agreement contains this and other information about the Plan and may be obtained by visiting the website or calling 800-445-GRAD (4723), Option #5. Purchasers should read these documents carefully before purchasing a contract. Neither a contract nor any return paid with a refund is insured or guaranteed.

Only the Purchaser may direct rollovers, contract changes, withdrawals, and changes in the designated beneficiary. Participation in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund does not guarantee admission to or graduation from any college or university.

[1] Residency restrictions, eligibility criteria, and minimum contribution requirements apply.

[2] Residency restrictions apply.