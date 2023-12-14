ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Denny’s Paris Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header Duplicate
Sandlin Header 2022
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad

Mathews Auto Group Pays It Forward to Justiss Custodian

Pictured left to right: Justiss Principal Renee Elmore, Tim Anderson with Mathews Auto Group, David Harris, Julie Anderson with Mathews Auto Group, Assistant Superintendent Caleb Tindel, Superintendent Althea Dixon

David Harris, the custodian at Justiss Elementary, has been recognized for his outstanding efforts in making sure that every student at the school received a Christmas present this year. Mathews Auto Group has honored him with a Pay It Forward gift to recognize his hard work and dedication to the students.

“David Harris went above and beyond his duties as a custodian to make sure that every student at Justiss Elementary received a present,” expressed Mathew’s Auto Group’s General Manager Tim Anderson. “He worked tirelessly to coordinate the collection of gifts, as well as the distribution of them to each student. His efforts helped to make sure that every child at the school had a happy and memorable Christmas. Our world could use more people like Mr. Harris.”

The Pay It Forward gift from Mathews Auto Group is a well-deserved recognition of David Harris’s hard work and dedication. His selflessness and commitment to the students at Justiss Elementary is truly inspiring, and he serves as an excellent example of how one person can make a positive impact on the lives of many.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved