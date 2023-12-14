Mathews Auto Group Pays It Forward to Justiss Custodian

David Harris, the custodian at Justiss Elementary, has been recognized for his outstanding efforts in making sure that every student at the school received a Christmas present this year. Mathews Auto Group has honored him with a Pay It Forward gift to recognize his hard work and dedication to the students.

“David Harris went above and beyond his duties as a custodian to make sure that every student at Justiss Elementary received a present,” expressed Mathew’s Auto Group’s General Manager Tim Anderson. “He worked tirelessly to coordinate the collection of gifts, as well as the distribution of them to each student. His efforts helped to make sure that every child at the school had a happy and memorable Christmas. Our world could use more people like Mr. Harris.”

The Pay It Forward gift from Mathews Auto Group is a well-deserved recognition of David Harris’s hard work and dedication. His selflessness and commitment to the students at Justiss Elementary is truly inspiring, and he serves as an excellent example of how one person can make a positive impact on the lives of many.