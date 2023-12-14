Paris Police Report For Thursday, December 14

Clint Anthony Edwards

Wednesday afternoon at 3:10, officers worked a theft in the 2000 block of Spur 139. The victim said a small framed white male came into the business and stole a Dewalt Power Saw, leaving the scene before the officer arrived. Just before 5:00, the officer working the call received information that the suspect was getting fuel from the 3200 block of N. Main. The officer spotted the box for the stolen power saw in plain view in the bed of the suspect vehicle. He arrested Clint Anthony Edwards, 45, for Theft under $2,500.00. Edwards matched the description given by the reporting person. Edwards has at least two prior convictions for Theft, making this a State Jail Felony.

Brian McCann

There was a family disturbance Wednesday night at 11:30 in the 1900 block of W. Walker. The victim claimed that Brian McCann, 43, had struck them multiple times with a stick. Officers arrested McCann for Assault, causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member.

Erica Rochell Vickers

Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of 40th SE Wednesday afternoon at 3:59, where they observed Erica Rochell Vickers, 32, at the door of the residence. Officers had previously warned Vickers to stay away from the home, and there was a protective order forbidding Vickers from going near the place or the defensive parties. Officers arrested Vickers for violation of a protective order. She also had two outstanding warrants for a previous Violation of a Protective Order and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Officers made ten traffic stops, arrested four adults, and answered 97 calls for service on Wednesday, December 13.