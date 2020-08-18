" /> MAU Hiring For Immediate Openings at Kimberly-Clark, Paris – EastTexasRadio.com
MAU Hiring For Immediate Openings at Kimberly-Clark, Paris

4 hours ago

 

MAU is looking for qualified candidates to join their team at the Kimberly-Clark plant in Paris as machine operators, general labor associates, production workers or forklift operators. Candidates can skip the line by visiting www.mau.com/paris-event and reserving their spot. Candidates need to bring two forms of ID and direct deposit information. If direct deposit information is not available, MAU candidates will receive a pay-card at orientation. If qualified, applicants will attend orientation within 24 hours of their job offer and start working Monday, August 24. For more information, visit www.mau.com/paris-event for more information.

