MAU Workforce Solutions is holding walk-in hours every Wednesday and Thursday in June to interview for the MAU team working at Kimberly-Clark in Paris. The hours of the interviews are 9:00 am until noon and 1:30 pm until 4:00 at NE Texas Workforce Center 5210 39th St SE Paris. Current openings are for forklift operators, machine operators, or packers. For more information about current openings with MAU in Paris, visit https://www.mau.com/paris.