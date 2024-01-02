ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
McCurtain County Teen Sentenced For Idabel Shooting

A McCurtain County court has sentenced a teen to six years probation after pleading “no contest” to shooting with intent to kill. They initially charged 16-year-old Kyrese Renovato as a juvenile for shooting an Idabel woman back in July.

