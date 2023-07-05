Mean Prank Backfires

Over the weekend, a young boy in Connecticut was the victim of a mean-spirited prank. The response from the community countered the prank’s cruelty with an outpouring of kindness. On a trip to Target Saturday, Gabe Lyles, age eight, and his dad TJ had three men walk up and say they were working with the Youtuber Mr. Beast. “They said they wanted to do a fill-a-cart challenge where we would be blindfolded, within 30 seconds, whatever we could put in the cart they would pay for it,” said TJ Lyles. It was all a mean prank. The Southington Town Commission for Persons with Disabilities gave TJ a $200 gift card, and Target matched it.