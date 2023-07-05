Header- Mark Patrick
Hess Lawn Mower Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Momentum Veranda Pontoon Boats Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header

Recent Graduates from Paris High School participate in The American Exchange Program

Pictured above: Bottom Row, left to right- Eddie Dominguez, Diana Farfan, Brenna Mills, Zev Pollick, Angela Cluff, and AB Saha Top Row, from left- Becky Wilkins, L Marquardt, Johnathan Jones, Ashton Knapp, Preston McFadden, Hansini Wadan, and Danielle Termin Paris students pictured that helped but will not be traveling are Diana Farfan and Johnathan Jones

Recent graduates from Paris High School will be joining other students from around the United States to participate in The American Exchange Project. The American Exchange Project (AEP) is a national non-profit organization exposing the next generation of young Americans to new perspectives, dissolving stereotypes, and showing that despite divergent opinions there is more that unites than divides us.

Founded in 2019 by David McCullough III, AEP sends young Americans on a fully-funded trip to an American town different from the one in which they grew up. Students spend one week of their summer exploring, learning, and building personal and professional connections in other AEP towns. Students will meet community members, shadow local professionals, and work together on a project that commemorates their time on the exchange.

Students from other cities recently came to Paris and participated in different activities such as volunteering at Tailored Rides, swimming at Pay Mayes Lake with a cookout, trolley ride through Paris, 903 Sunsets Concert, Fishing, trip to Broken Bow, and catching a Texas Rangers game in Dallas.

Paris High School graduates that will be traveling this summer include: Nyla Rollerson, Jameiya Fuller,My’Asia Ainsworth, Jordan Harris, Brenna Mills, Dae Dae Henderson, Joscelyn Fulbright, Preston McFadden, and Lizette Rodriguez.

About the American Exchange Project
American Exchange Project (AEP) is a first-of-its-kind, free domestic summer exchange program for graduated high school seniors. AEP is a chance to travel, explore, and learn more about the United States from the people and places in it. To learn more about the American Exchange Project, visit americanexchangeproject.org.

Pictured above Host families with students visiting from other cities: Eddie Dominguez- West Jordan, Utah, Marquardt- Willmar, Minneosota, Ashton Knapp- Dillon, Montana, Zev Pollick- Albany, California, Angela Cluff- American Fork, Utah, AB Saha- North Palm Beach, Florida, and Hansini Waden Hillsborough, New Jersey. Host families and friends pictured in back, Laura Hutchings, Lynnae Hernandez, Mary Clark, Dr. Ed Clark, Sherry Scott, Aubry Scott, and Dr. Cliff Scott.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     