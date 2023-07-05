Recent Graduates from Paris High School participate in The American Exchange Program

Recent graduates from Paris High School will be joining other students from around the United States to participate in The American Exchange Project. The American Exchange Project (AEP) is a national non-profit organization exposing the next generation of young Americans to new perspectives, dissolving stereotypes, and showing that despite divergent opinions there is more that unites than divides us.

Founded in 2019 by David McCullough III, AEP sends young Americans on a fully-funded trip to an American town different from the one in which they grew up. Students spend one week of their summer exploring, learning, and building personal and professional connections in other AEP towns. Students will meet community members, shadow local professionals, and work together on a project that commemorates their time on the exchange.

Students from other cities recently came to Paris and participated in different activities such as volunteering at Tailored Rides, swimming at Pay Mayes Lake with a cookout, trolley ride through Paris, 903 Sunsets Concert, Fishing, trip to Broken Bow, and catching a Texas Rangers game in Dallas.

Paris High School graduates that will be traveling this summer include: Nyla Rollerson, Jameiya Fuller,My’Asia Ainsworth, Jordan Harris, Brenna Mills, Dae Dae Henderson, Joscelyn Fulbright, Preston McFadden, and Lizette Rodriguez.

About the American Exchange Project

American Exchange Project (AEP) is a first-of-its-kind, free domestic summer exchange program for graduated high school seniors. AEP is a chance to travel, explore, and learn more about the United States from the people and places in it. To learn more about the American Exchange Project, visit americanexchangeproject.org.