Mingo to Raise Funds for Free Heart Calcium Tests for HC Men

Heart disease is the number one killer of men and women in the US, and, according to the American Heart Association, it has been since 1921. Even more compelling is the estimation that nearly 80% of heart disease may be preventable.

Many of us may feel our risk of heart disease is due to genetics. However, what we may not be considering is our lifestyle choices can affect the genes that cause heart disease. Researchers know that diet has one of the greatest impacts on our increase or decrease in the risk of heart disease. Eating a healthy diet (low salt, low sugar, low processed) is good for heart health.

You may have heard of a heart calcium scan also called a coronary calcium scan or a coronary artery calcium test. This quick test is performed on a CT scanner. Per Chasity Collins, radiology director at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs and Winnsboro, the criteria patients must meet for a self-referral are men between 40-65 years of age and women between 45-70 years of age who are diabetic, current smokers, obese, have high-cholesterol, have high blood pressure, or a family history of heart disease.

At CMF-SS, a patient pays just $75 for the exam which is not covered by insurance.

They say knowledge is power; the results of this scan provide patients and their medical practitioners with the information necessary to take control of their situation. Some patients have expressed relief when they found out they had no calcification in their heart arteries. However, others have benefitted from the results by working with their doctor to take immediate action to prevent a heart attack. One patient described the experience as “life-saving”.

The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is offering Mingo (man bingo) to raise money for free heart calcium scans for Hopkins County men. They also hope to raise awareness for men and women of the benefits, the low cost, and the ease and comfort of the exam.

If you are interested in helping local men receive these tests for free, please consider sponsoring Mingo. For more information, visit Mingo2024.GiveSmart.com or email kayla.price@christushealth.org.

Photo: In preparation for April 18’s Mingo, a new bingo spinner has arrived. Mingo is sponsored by the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation with proceeds paying for free heart calcium tests for Hopkins County men. For sponsorships, visit Mingo2024.GiveSmart.com