Paris Police Report For Wednesday, March 13

David Ray Alcala

Tuesday, police arrested David Ray Alcala at a residence in the 1500 block of Fairfax St. after receiving notification that they wanted him for an outstanding warrant from a March 1 incident. At that time, Alcala entered the residence of an estranged spouse without permission and assaulted her. Officers arrested Alcala without incident.

Donavan Blake Preston

Officers were notified Tuesday of a disturbance in the 1500 block of NE 20th involving a suspect displaying a firearm. Officers stopped the vehicle operated by Donavan Blake Preston, 24. They found Preston in a state of intoxication and armed with a handgun. Preston was placed under arrest for Driving While Intoxicated as well as Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. They took him into custody without incident.

On Tuesday, officers responded to a Motor Vehicle burglary in the 3500 block of W. Houston. Someone had entered the victim’s vehicle while it was unlocked in the residence’s driveway. The victim could identify only a tiny amount of cash as missing. Police collected evidence.

The department received a report of a stolen firearm from a victim living in the 2900 block of Clarksville St. The victim reported that a possibly known suspect stole a 9mm handgun from their apartment. There was no forced entry, and only a few individuals had access. Police entered the handgun into the Nationwide Data Base as stolen.

Employees reported a burglary of a building in the 1300 block of Neathery St. An employee entered the office of the PHA property there and found that someone had broken a window and made entry. Nothing was immediately evident as missing. The investigation will continue.

On Tuesday, March 12, officers made 13 traffic stops, arrested four adults, and answered 110 calls for service.

Captain John T. Bull