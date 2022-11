William Chad Martin

Upshur County Sheriff’s Office found the body of William Chad Martin, 38, of Ore City Wednesday. They located him in the Latch Community in Upshur County in a pasture creek bed close to North Live Oak Road. Property owners found Martin. According to his girlfriend, they thought they had been caught stealing tires and fled in Martin’s truck before running out of gas, and the two ran into nearby woods near Live Oak Road when he went missing.